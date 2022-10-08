Meta Utopia (LAND) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.98 Million

Meta Utopia (LAND) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Meta Utopia has a market cap of $7.98 million and $258,871.00 worth of Meta Utopia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta Utopia has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meta Utopia token can now be bought for about $20.29 or 0.00104063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.66 or 1.00003120 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022247 BTC.

About Meta Utopia

Meta Utopia is a token. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Meta Utopia’s total supply is 2,001,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,284 tokens. Meta Utopia’s official website is www.meta-utopia.io. Meta Utopia’s official Twitter account is @mw_metautopia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meta Utopia

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Utopia (LAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Utopia has a current supply of 2,001,712 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Utopia is 20.19710272 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $190,002.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meta-utopia.io/.”

