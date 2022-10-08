MetagamZ Trading Up 3.8% This Week (METAG)

MetagamZ (METAG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, MetagamZ has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. MetagamZ has a total market cap of $299,087.58 and $15,417.00 worth of MetagamZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetagamZ token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetagamZ Token Profile

MetagamZ launched on February 15th, 2022. MetagamZ’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,479,172,484 tokens. MetagamZ’s official Twitter account is @metagamz1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetagamZ is www.metagamz.io.

Buying and Selling MetagamZ

According to CryptoCompare, “MetagamZ (METAG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. MetagamZ has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of MetagamZ is 0.00020532 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,352.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metagamz.io/.”

