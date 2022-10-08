MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $26.53 or 0.00136135 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $116.54 million and $7.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.89038797 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,989,054.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

