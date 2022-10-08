Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Down 0.3%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.96 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 79.20 ($0.96). 97,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 437,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($0.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Metro Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.04. The firm has a market cap of £137.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Metro Bank

In other news, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($49,540.84). Also, insider Michael Torpey purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($19,574.67).

(Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

