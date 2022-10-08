Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million

Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Mimo Governance Token has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $10,132.00 worth of Mimo Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mimo Governance Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Mimo Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mimo Governance Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.48 or 0.99996830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001594 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022183 BTC.

Mimo Governance Token Token Profile

MIMO is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Mimo Governance Token’s total supply is 902,755,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,825,910 tokens. Mimo Governance Token’s official website is mimo.capital. Mimo Governance Token’s official message board is mimodefi.medium.com. Mimo Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @mimo_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mimo Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/mimodefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mimo Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mimo Governance Token has a current supply of 902,755,232.8 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mimo Governance Token is 0.0159528 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,642.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mimo.capital/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mimo Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mimo Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mimo Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mimo Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mimo Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.