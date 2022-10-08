Mint Marble Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $236,185.00 (MIM)

Mint Marble (MIM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Mint Marble has a total market capitalization of $34.72 million and $236,185.00 worth of Mint Marble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Marble has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Marble token can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00010511 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MIM is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2021. The official website for Mint Marble is www.mintmarble.com. Mint Marble’s official Twitter account is @mintmarble_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mint Marble is https://reddit.com/r/mintmarble/. The official message board for Mint Marble is medium.com/@mintmarble.

Buying and Selling Mint Marble

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Marble (MIM) is a cryptocurrency . Mint Marble has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mint Marble is 2.01111424 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $246,846.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mintmarble.com/.”

