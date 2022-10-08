Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.96% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $51,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

