Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 731,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Teck Resources worth $67,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

