Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,169 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $53,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

