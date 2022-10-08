Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,776 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $59,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

