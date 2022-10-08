Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,485 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $48,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $194.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.