Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $43.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321,300 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.20% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $43,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $31.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $41.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

