Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $60.24 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,368 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Airbnb worth $60,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,174,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

