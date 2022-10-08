Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 501,677 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 501,677 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.40% of Varonis Systems worth $44,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after buying an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 311.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems Price Performance

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $25.89 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.