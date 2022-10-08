Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,607 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $42,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $8.43 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). QuantumScape’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,563.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,563.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,407 shares of company stock worth $14,508,895 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.