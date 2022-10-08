Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 991,174 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 991,174 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $64,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $180,000.

NYSE SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

