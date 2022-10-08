Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00086542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00067351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007878 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications.The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

