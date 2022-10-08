Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,779,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

