Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after acquiring an additional 507,296 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $21,130,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $17,215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

