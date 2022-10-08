Morgan Stanley Increases Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $3.75

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,786.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,971 shares of company stock valued at $410,217. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

