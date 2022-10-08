Morgan Stanley Increases Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $3.75

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.
Zevia PBC Stock Performance
ZVIA stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
