Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12,479.66

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £124.80 ($150.79) and traded as low as £114.64 ($138.52). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £116 ($140.16), with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

Mountview Estates Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of £124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of £131.38. The company has a market cap of £450.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,676.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 102.53.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

