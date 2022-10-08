Multichain Hits One Day Volume of $2.79 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Multichain has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $75.71 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00021158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multichain has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Multichain is 3.76906585 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,581,353.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multichain.org/.”

