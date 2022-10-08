Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.16. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Muncy Bank Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

