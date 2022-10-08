MyBit (MYB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $77.00

MyBit (MYB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, MyBit has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. MyBit has a market capitalization of $24,418.62 and $77.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBit token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

MyBit Token Profile

MyBit was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 tokens. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @mybit_dapp. The Reddit community for MyBit is https://reddit.com/r/mybittoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io.

MyBit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit (MYB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MyBit has a current supply of 179,996,749.91415927 with 157,187,027.13015482 in circulation. The last known price of MyBit is 0.00014256 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mybit.io/.”

