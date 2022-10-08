Namecoin Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $16.10 million and $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,517.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00603835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00251246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is https://reddit.com/r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin (NMC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NMC through the process of mining. Namecoin has a current supply of 14,736,400. The last known price of Namecoin is 1.09239064 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6,755.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.namecoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

