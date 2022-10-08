Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Position Reduced by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 60.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,597. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.