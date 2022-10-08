nanosynth group (LON:NNN) Shares Up 8%

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). 11,395,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,149,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

In other nanosynth group news, insider Gareth Cave purchased 833,333 shares of nanosynth group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,333.33 ($10,069.27).

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

