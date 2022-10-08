Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

