Navalign LLC Acquires 29,514 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 202.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,593,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

