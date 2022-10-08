Navalign LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Navalign LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,913,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,648. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.57.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

