Navalign LLC Sells 476 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 139.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 143,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 83,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

EFV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 2,885,996 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.