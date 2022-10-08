Navalign LLC Sells 723 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Navalign LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 144,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 336.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 437,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 337,427 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 43.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.24. 1,963,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

