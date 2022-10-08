Navalign LLC Sells 85 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

NYSE CI traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $288.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,317. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

