Navalign LLC Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Trading Down 5.4 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average of $198.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.