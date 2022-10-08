Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.45. 2,572,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,049. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

