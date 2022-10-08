Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.