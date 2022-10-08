Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 15,982 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. 2,391,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.39.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

