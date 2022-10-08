Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 41,788 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,788 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,265.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,990 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,564. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,262. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.