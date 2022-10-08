Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.29. 5,956,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 278.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

