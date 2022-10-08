Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $22.75 at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.34.

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

