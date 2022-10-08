NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,242 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Garmin stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

