NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Repligen by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 206,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 44,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen Trading Down 3.9 %

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $209.89 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $306.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

