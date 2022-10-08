NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 309,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 225,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TUR stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.