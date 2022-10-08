NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

