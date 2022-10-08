NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

