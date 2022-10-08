NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 22,453 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

