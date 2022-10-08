NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 5,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,531.33.

NEXT stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. NEXT has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $68.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

