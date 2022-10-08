Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFRTF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

EFRTF stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

