Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 3.3%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.45 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.75). Approximately 10,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 22,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.81).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,416.67.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

