Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Up 1.9%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 43,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 483,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

